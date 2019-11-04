Supreme Court summons Chief Secy of UP, Punjab, Haryana over stubble burning

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Stubble burning by farmers in these states is said one of the major reasons behind high levels of pollution in New Delhi. (Representative image)

Supreme Court of India has stepped in to address the issue of dangerous pollution levels Delhi-NCR and that of stubble burning in adjacent states. The top court has summoned Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Stubble burning by farmers in these states is said one of the major reasons behind high levels of pollution in New Delhi.

The Court has also directed Central Government and Delhi Government to tackle the issue of pollution and smog in the national capital with the help of experts.

Meanwhile the Delhi High Court said on Monday afternoon that Chief Secretaries of states, Tehsildar of a tehsil, Police Commissioner, Collectors and even Gram Panchayats will be held responsible for incidents of stubble burning taking place in their jurisdiction.

