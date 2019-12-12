If the room has windows, close them: SAFAR issues advisory as Delhi chokes with pollution

Image Source : AP PHOTO Delhi air pollution turns severe

Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' on Thursday as the overall air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 407. Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 9 a.m. at 407, counted under the 'severe' category, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said. SAFAR has also advised people to avoid all physical activity outdoors.

"Give a miss to walk today. If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, close it. Keep the room clean - don't vacuum. Do wet mopping frequently," it said.

It also advised people to stop any activity level if experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue and consult a doctor.

"Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out. Do not rely on dust masks for protection," it added.

As per SAFAR, the AQI from 0-50 is considered 'safe'. Between 51-100 'satisfactory', between 101-200 is 'moderate' and 201-300 is 'poor', while 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is in the 'severe' category.

The AQI of the National Capital Region was also high with Ghaziabad (470), Noida and Greater Noida (422), Faridabad (398) having a similar experience.

The city had witnessed drastic improvement in the air quality in the last week of November as the AQI was recorded in double digits at the 'satisfactory' category, after being seeing few of the worst air quality days the same month.

The air in the national capital was so toxic after Diwali that the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and had advised people, especially children and the aged, to limit their exposure to the environment.

