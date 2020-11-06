'Severe': Delhi air pollution soars to season's high, AQI mounts to 448

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Pollution level in the national capital continued to be in the ‘Severe’ category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 448.

Delhi's air quality on Friday continued to deteriorate to reach the worst 'Severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It said that Air Quality Index is at 422 in Anand Vihar, 407 in RK Puram, 421 in Sector 8 of Dwarka, and 430 in Bawana. At ITO, the board said that AQI was 448. All are in the 'Severe category'.

The CPCB said that the concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 are high in the national capital.

Experts have said that unfavourable meteorological conditions like calm winds, low temperatures, and smoke emanating from farm fires in neighbouring states Punjab and Haryana have led to a dense layer of haze.

According to news agency ANI, air quality was in the 'very poor' category in Gurugram on Friday morning. Earlier on Thursday, the air quality also worsened in neighbouring Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad to reach 'severe' levels.

The CPCB said that toxic air could affect healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. The AQI could worsen further in the coming days with a rise in farm fires, Diwali celebrations, and the onset of the winter season.

Air Quality Index is at 422 in Anand Vihar, 407 in RK Puram, 421 in Dwarka, Sector 8 and 430 in Bawana, all in 'Severe category', as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/AN0yslRPxP — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

The CPCB on Thursday said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi's air pollution rose to 42 per cent, the maximum so far this season. On Wednesday, stubble burning had contributed only five per cent to Delhi's pollution, 10 per cent on Tuesday and 16 percent on Monday, and 40 per cent a day before. Last year, the farm fire contribution to Delhi's pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the residents of Delhi not to play with the lives of their family by bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali. He asked Delhiites to observe a cracker-free Diwali to check the rising air pollution in the national capital.

