Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Not in favour of WFH, Centre tells SC; schools, colleges shut in city
Live now

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Not in favour of WFH, Centre tells SC; schools, colleges shut in city

Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and no major improvement is likely until Sunday, according to IMD.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2021 11:20 IST
delhi noida air pollution
Image Source : PTI

Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog in Noida.

The Centre has expressed unwillingness before the Supreme Court to ask its employees to work from home and instead it has advised its employees in Delhi to resort to carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles used by them for commuting. In an affidavit submitted in the apex court today, the government said that number of vehicles used by Central government is a minuscule fraction of the total vehicles in the national capital and stopping their plying would not make much impact towards improving the air quality of Delhi. The government also pointed out directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas that included ban on entry of trucks in Delhi till November 21 except trucks carrying essential commodities, closure of thermal plants, ban on construction. 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 17, 2021 11:20 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    AQI in 'very poor' zone in Noida, Ghaziabad

    Air quality index in Faridabad (350), Ghaziabad (368), Greater Noida (358), Gurugram (354) and Noida (369) also recorded their air quality in very poor category. 

  • Nov 17, 2021 11:19 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: No relief likely till Sunday

    Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and no major improvement is likely until Sunday, authorities said. The minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. The maximum is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The city recorded its air quality index at 389 at 9 am. It had slipped into the severe zone on Tuesday and was recorded at 403 at 4 pm.

  • Nov 17, 2021 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Trucks banned from entering Delhi

    Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday. The Centre points out directives issued by Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas that included ban on entry of trucks in Delhi till Nov 21 except trucks carrying essential commodities, closure of thermal plants, ban on construction.

  • Nov 17, 2021 11:17 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Number of vehicles used by Centre minuscule: Govt in SC

    Centre tells Supreme Court, through an affidavit, that number of vehicles used by Central government is a minuscule fraction of the total vehicles in the national capital and stopping their plying would not make much impact towards improving the air quality of Delhi.

  • Nov 17, 2021 11:16 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Centre not in favour of WFH in Delhi

    The Centre has expressed unwillingness before the Supreme Court to ask its employees to work from home and instead it has advised its employees in Delhi to resort to carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles used by them for commuting.

  • Nov 17, 2021 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    CAQM favours Work From Home in Delhi

    The Commission of Air Quality Management has suggested NCR state governments to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 per cent of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit.

  • Nov 17, 2021 11:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Construction, demolition activities banned till Nov 21

    CAQM also directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

  • Nov 17, 2021 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Schools, colleges shut in Delhi

    The CAQM late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education. It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi -- NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa -- will remain operational till November 30.

  • Nov 17, 2021 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Delhi pollution: Gopal Rai to chair meeting of depts concerned

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting of departments concerned with regard to the latest directions issued by the Commission of Air Quality Management to contain air pollution, officials said on Wednesday. "The minister has called a high-level meeting at 12 noon to discuss the latest CAQM directions with senior officials of the environment department, public works department, municipal corporations, NDMC and education department," an official said.

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News