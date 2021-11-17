Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Not in favour of WFH, Centre tells SC; schools, colleges shut in city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog in Noida.

The Centre has expressed unwillingness before the Supreme Court to ask its employees to work from home and instead it has advised its employees in Delhi to resort to carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles used by them for commuting. In an affidavit submitted in the apex court today, the government said that number of vehicles used by Central government is a minuscule fraction of the total vehicles in the national capital and stopping their plying would not make much impact towards improving the air quality of Delhi. The government also pointed out directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas that included ban on entry of trucks in Delhi till November 21 except trucks carrying essential commodities, closure of thermal plants, ban on construction.

