Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Delhi air pollution a 'health emergency', says CAQM member Speaking at the Pollution Ka Solution Conclave by India TV in New Delhi, Amit Bhatt said that electric vehicles (EVs) need to be promoted and the government needs to formulate policies for them accordingly. The manufacturers should also be pushed to make more EVs, he noted.

New Delhi:

The air pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring areas has become a "public health emergency" and it should be dealt with accordingly, said Amit Bhatt, Managing Director (India), International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), on Thursday. Bhatt, who is also a member of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), said countries such as China were able to deal with air pollution only when they started considering it a public health emergency.

Speaking at the Pollution Ka Solution Conclave by India TV in New Delhi, Bhatt also said that electric vehicles (EVs) need to be promoted and the government needs to formulate policies for them accordingly. The manufacturers should also be pushed to make more EVs, he noted.

"We need to understand how pollution from vehicles is impacting us. Vehicles cause one-third of pollution. Whenever you are at an intersection, then you are inhaling air that is more polluted than what the data shows. PUC tests are lab tests, but our health is not getting impacted just by this. If we don't tackle vehicular pollution, then we cannot deal with air pollution," Bhatt said.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Pollution Ka Solution Conclave

"Delhi's air pollution is a health emergency. Even doctors suggest that people should leave Delhi, but that's not possible for everyone. We should promote walking, cycling, and public transport. We should also ensure that the manufacturers sell clean vehicles. Countries were able to deal with this issue only when they considered it a health emergency," Bhatt added.

In his remarks, the CAQM member also said that it is time to focus on creating better public transport facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR). He said that walking and cycling should particularly be promoted to deal with air pollution in Delhi.

"We need to build the infrastructure to promote walking. The condition should be friendly for walking. We also need to identify the routes for cycling and promote it. We also need to add more buses to our public transport. We need to shift the transport to EVs," he said.