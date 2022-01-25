Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
Ahead of Republic Day, arms syndicate busted in Delhi, 2 apprehended

On Saturday, an illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted with seizure of a huge cache of arms, police said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2022 13:07 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Delhi Ahead of Republic Day arms syndicate busted 25 weapons recovered

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an arms syndicate and apprehended two persons. Atleast, 25 weapons have been recovered from the accused, police said. One accused is from Uttar Pradesh, the other is from Madhya Pradesh, it added.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused apprehended from Madhya Pradesh had a key role to play in the syndicate. Apart from this, the involvement of big foreign funding was also exposed.

On Saturday, an illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted with seizure of a huge cache of arms, police said. Seventeen pistols, three guns, 11 pistols still under manufacture, and 32 barrels were seized in the raid at a brick kiln unit under New Mandi Police Station area, they said. Two men were arrested during the raid, they said.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed they were manufacturing arms to sell them during upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, police said.

