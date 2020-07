Image Source : FACEBOOK ACP Traffic Sanket Kaushik killed in road accident during traffic management in Delhi

ACP Traffic Sanket Kaushik died in a road accident while he was managing traffic near Rajokri flyover in Delhi on Saturday. The cop was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared brought dead.

Kaushik was on his way to a picket post when a speeding vehicle hit from behind.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm when a Tata 407 hit the 55-year-old officer.

