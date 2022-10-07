Delhi: Row over AAP minister's oath at mass 'religious conversion' event, BJP demands action | Video

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4DELHI A row has erupted after AAP minister was present at religious conversion event.

A controversy has erupted over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's presence at a mass 'religious conversion' event.

The BJP has demanded AAP to sack its minister.

A video clip has also went viral showing Gautam's presence at a public mass religious conversion event.

The clip shows a large number of people taking an oath denouncing Hindu Gods.

The video was shared by BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri who hit out at Kejriwal and AAP saying, "Arvind Kejriwal made his minister Rajendra Gautam insult all Hindu deities including Lord Ram and Lord Krishna! The hypocrite Kejriwal should apologize to the Hindus of the whole world!"

Further lashing out at AAP, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said, "No religion teaches that any other religion should be insulted. Today at the Parliament Street police station, registered a complaint against the humiliation of Hindu gods and goddesses by AAP cabinet minister."

The BJP leader registered a complaint against Kejriwal and demanded the immediate sacking of the AAP minister if he has the slightest of shame.

ALSO READ | Mahsa Amini died due to illness not beatings, says Iran

Latest India News