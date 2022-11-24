Delhi: AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; no suicide note found yet, say police

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@SBHARDWAJ_AAP AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj (in white kurta payjama).

AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj suicide: Aam Aadmi Party's trade wing Delhi state secretary Sandeep Bharadwaj was found dead at his house on Thursday (November 24).

According to reports, the Delhi Police received a call at 4.40 pm from Kukreja Hospital, Rajouri Garden, informing that Sandeep Bharadwaj, a resident of B10/15 Rajouri Garden, has been brought dead to the hospital.

Bhardwaj was rushed to the hospital by his friends after he was found hanging.

Apart from being the secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party trade wing, Bhardwaj also has a marble business. Bhardwaj was divorced and has a 20-year-old son and two sisters.

The Police have registered a case under CrPC 174 and launched an investigation into the reasons behind the AAP leader taking the extreme step.

