Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi braces for third wave: 5,000 youth to be trained as health assistants, says Arvind Kejriwal

As the Delhi government braces up for the third wave of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the govt has an ambitious plan to prepare 5,000 health assistants. "In the first and second waves, we saw shortage of medical and paramedical staff," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal added that 5,000 youth will be given basic training at Delhi's nine major medical institutes to become health assistants amid threats of a third wave of coronavirus. These health assistants will be trained by the IP University for two weeks each.

"Govt has an ambitious plan-to prepare 5000 health assistants. 5000 youth will be trained by IP University for 2 weeks each. They'll be given basic training at Delhi's 9 major medical institutes," CM Kejriwal.

The application invites will start from June 17 and it will be a first come first serve basis program by the govt.

Delhi govt's this moves comes as during the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation witnessed a shortage of medical and paramedical staff, and keeping that in mind the plan has been made.

“These health assistants will be working under the guidance of doctors and nurses, and they will not be able to take any decision on their own. They will be strictly following the orders of doctors or nurses.”

