Delhi: 357 COVID-19 deaths, over 24,000 new cases in 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 24,103 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 10,04,782, while the death toll mounted to 13,898.

As many as 357 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 74,702 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 10,04,782 in the national capital, including 8,97,804 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 93,080 of which 50,285 are in home isolation.

