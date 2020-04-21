Delhi: 3 cops test coronavirus positive at Nabi Karim police station

Three Delhi policemen have tested positive for coronavirus at the Nabi Karim police station. As per reports, the tests were carried out on April 16 and on April 20 it was confirmed that the 3 cops had contracted the virus.

Earlier, 3 Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendees had also tested positive in Nabi Karim.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have reached 2,081 while the death toll has mounted to 47. As many as 431 have recovered in the national capital after contracting the virus.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal clarified on Sunday that no lockdown relaxation will be given in Delhi as the coronavirus epidemic is on the rise in the national capital.

