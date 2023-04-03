Delhi: 22-year-old delivery executive stabbed to death by neighbours

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karan succumbed to injuries during treatment.

New Delhi: A 22-year-old delivery executive was stabbed to death and his three relatives were injured during an alleged brawl with their neighbours in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, who has been identified as Karan, got into an argument with some people near his house in Prem Nagar on Saturday evening while returning from work over a petty issue. The accused stabbed Karan and later thrashed his family members when they intervened.

Karan was stabbed more than 10 times

During the scuffle, Karan was stabbed more than 10 times, said a family member. The injured were taken to a hospital where Karan succumbed to injuries during treatment, a senior police officer said.

Also Read: Delhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on

Police arrested 5 accused

Police said they have arrested five accused -- Sonu (30), Shivam (22), Deepak (22), Jasvinder (20) and Pintu (18) and apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the incident. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Goa horror! Dutch tourist molested, stabbed; resort staff arrested

Latest India News