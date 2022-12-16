Delhi: Man accused in 2020 riots caught red-handed during burglary, days after being released on bail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE On interrogation, Imran confessed to his crime.

A man was caught red-handed in a burglary case in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Friday, police said. Interestingly, the accused, who has been identified as Imran, had been released on bail in two cases relating to the Delhi riots in 2020.

According to Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, a police team that had been patrolling the area heard the pleas of help. The team saw a person running away but sensing police presence changed the course of direction to a nearby street in an attempt to escape.

"He was chased and nabbed within a short span. On a cursory search, two mobile phones were recovered from his possession. In the meantime, the person who was shouting also reached and alleged that these mobile phones have been stolen from his house. He further identified both the recovered mobile phones," the DCP said.

On interrogation, Imran confessed to his crime. Further, it also surfaced that he remained involved in the Delhi riots and was also arrested.

"Imran further disclosed that presently he is on court bail. He also disclosed his involvement in various other theft and snatching cases in the area," the official said, adding that further investigation into the case is in progress.

(With inputs from IANS)

