Delhi: 20-month-old toddler gifts new life to 5 persons, becomes youngest cadaver donor

A 20-months-old girl from Delhi's Rohini set a noble example even after death by gifting a new life to five persons after her parents donated her organs. Dhanishtha became the youngest cadaver donor whose multiple organs were donated which gave new lease of life to five patients. Her heart, liver, both kidneys, and both corneas were retrieved at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and used in 5 patients.

Dhanishtha fell from the first-floor balcony of her home while playing on January 8 and became unconscious. She was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where despite the best of efforts she could not be saved. The child was declared brain dead on 11th January. All other organs were working in excellent condition.

In spite of the irreparable loss, the parents of Dhanishtha, Ashish Kumar and Babita had the magnanimity to donate their child’s organs.

“During our stay at the hospital, we met many patients who were in dire need of organs. Though we lost our loved one still our daughter continues to “live” and in the process either giving life or will be improving the quality of life of needy patients," Ashish Kumar said.

“This noble act of the family is really praiseworthy and should motivate others. At 0.26 per million, India has among the lowest rate of organ donation. On an average 5 lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organs,' Dr. D.S. Rana, Chairman (BOM), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.

