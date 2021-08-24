37,000 beds with 12,000 for ICUs being set up to tackle 3rd Covid wave: Satyendar Jain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jain on Tuesday inspected the healthcare facilities to see preparations being done for the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Medical infrastructure being ramped up and 37,000 beds in total dedicated for COVID-19 patients are being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the city, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

He also underlined that though the positivity rate has shown a downward trend and the number of fatalities has been zero in the past few days, the Delhi government is not dropping its guard.

Jain on Tuesday inspected the healthcare facilities to see preparations being done for the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The positivity rate in the capital stood at a low of 0.04 per cent on Monday with 17 Covid cases and no deaths being reported for the past three days, he said.

On Tuesday too, no fresh death was reported, according to the latest health bulletin.

He said 37,000 beds, including 12,000 ICU beds, dedicated for COVID-19 patients are being prepared and medical oxygen capacity along with essential drugs supply are also being "appropriately boosted".

Special arrangements are being made for children and the elderly as well, and the Delhi government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, he was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the health department.

Even though the positivity rate is very low, the Delhi government has not dropped its guard and is consistently working to avoid a possible outbreak of the third COVID-19 wave in Delhi, he said.

The Kejriwal government is concerned about the health and safety of children and elderly. We are constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and also observing the situation of other states that have reopened schools, he added.

The Delhi government is determined to provide a safe and healthy environment to the people of Delhi, he asserted.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

"We are making all necessary arrangements, but our focus is on ensuring that an outbreak of the third wave doesn't arise in Delhi. However, vaccination is the prime key to make the situation better. With each passing day, the supply of vaccines should be increased and vaccinations should be done expeditiously to make the prevailing COVID-19 situation better in Delhi," Jain added.

He also said the Kejriwal government has asked the manufacturers to boost manufacturing of drugs being used for the treatment of COVID-19, and that no company should charge an extra amount for any drug.

"We are working with all our might to ramp up the medical infrastructure and prepare it for a possible outbreak of the third wave in Delhi. We are working on all fronts, but our primary focus is to ensure that a third wave doesn't even arise in the first place," he added.

Delhi had reeled under the brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country recently, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

