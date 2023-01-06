Delhi: 115 mobiles recovered from Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails; 5 officials suspended

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Knives and other objectionable items were also recovered in searches

As many as 115 mobile phones have been recovered in search operations carried out by officials in 14 jail barracks across Delhi's 3 prisons in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini. Some mobiles have been found in possession of gangsters.

Details of other recovered items-

3 Knives,

1 Room heater

6-7 Handmade heaters

2 Pen drives

2 Water kettles

This successful raid has sent a loud and clear message to all concerned that they are being monitored closely.

Tihar DG Sanjay Beniwal suspended 5 jail officials after the recovery of mobiles in huge numbers. Officials have been conducting raids across jails for 15 days.

Often, jail authorities face criticism over reports claiming jailed gangsters run their racket from the jail.

Earlier, DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel transferred from Tihar Jail in November

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail, days after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged extortion of Rs 10 crore for protection in prison. According to an official order issued on Friday (November 4), the 1989 batch AGMUT cadre officer has been transferred from Tihar Jail and asked to report to PHQ for further orders. Sanjay Beniwal, the 1989 batch IPS officer replaced him.

Chandrashekhar had written to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison. Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, submitted the letter to the L-G on October 8 through his advocate Ashok K Singh, making the startling allegations against the AAP leader.

Tihar jail was also in news for the wrong reasons after a series of video clips came out in which jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain was seen getting alleged 'message' and VIP treatment.

