Delhi: 10-month-old girl crushed to death by Mercedes SUV

A 10-month-old girl died on Sunday after a Mercedes Benz SUV ran over her in Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The driver of the car, who was arrested by the police, was reportedly reversing the car when the untoward accident took place.

The girl, Radhika, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The victim's father works as a security guard. The car is owned by Jasbir Singh, who runs an elevator business.

"The offending vehicle has also been taken into possession and the FSL team is being summoned for inspection. Investigation in this matter is underway," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Delhi.

