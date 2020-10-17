10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign: Kejriwal encourages Delhi's shopkeepers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO CM Kejriwal encourages city's shopkeepers to check their surroundings to curb spread of dengue as part of 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign.

The seventh week of the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign seeks to encourage shopkeepers in Delhi to inspect their shops and surroundings for stagnant water every Sunday for 10 minutes, and drain it to prevent the breeding of Dengue mosquitoes around them. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be encouraging all the shopkeepers in Delhi to participate in the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign.

Kejriwal had also said that with the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, "we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from Dengue." Inspecting the surrounding market areas and their shops will keep the shopkeepers as well as their customers safe from Dengue.

Last week, Kejriwal had tweeted, "Today is the sixth Sunday of the campaign against dengue, my family also joined the campaign this time. We checked the house and replaced the accumulated clean water. You must also involve your family in this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar."

Dengue helpline

This year, the Delhi government has also launched a Dengue helpline - 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline - 8595920530 to assist the general public with Dengue. On every Sunday, under the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign

Delhi's #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign | Key tasks

Change the clean stagnant water collected at home/shops/surroundings.

A dengue mosquito thrives in clean stagnant water. The water deposited in the pots, coolers, A/C, tires, vases, etc., should be drained and replaced by the citizens every week.

Add a small layer of oil/petrol to the accumulated water.

Always cover the water tank with a lid.

After inspecting their own houses/shops/surrounding areas, people shall promptly call 10 of their friends. With the cooperation of all, dengue can be eliminated from Delhi.

