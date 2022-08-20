Dehradun: Water enters Tapkeshwar temple as river Tamasa in spate after heavy rains | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI River Tamasa in spate near Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun following continuous rains in the area.

Highlights Heavy rains since Friday night continuing in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

Rains have caused collapse of railway, road bridges

Water entered Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple which is situated near river Tamasa in Dehradun

Uttarakhand rains: Heavy rains since Friday night continuing on Saturday morning in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh have created havoc as several isolated incidents of bridge collapses, and road inundated have surfaced, leading to loss of life and property. Cloud burst incidents have also been reported.

Following incessant rains, the river Tamasa in spate near Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun is also flowing near the danger mark.

As rains lashes parts of Uttarakhand, Priest of Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple Digambar Bharat Giri said, "water entered the temple with full force. We pray that there is no loss of lives or property. There was a bridge over the river which has got totally destroyed."

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts during the day, IMD said.

Speaking about the situation in Himachal Pradesh, Mandi DC Arindam Chaudhary said, "a cloudburst situation was informed to us from Segli in Mandi last night. By the time we reached, a huge landslide also occurred. PWD is helping with opening up of the road, NDRF has been coordinated."

"Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight, we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked & other related concerns since 1:30 am. Many individual incidents have been resolved. Police on the job, NDRF was contacted at around 2:30 am, their mobilisation is done," informed Mandi DC A Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, flash flood situation aroused due to heavy rains led to the collapse of Chakki railway bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

Train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar have been suspended after the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, officials said.

The railway bridge over the Chakki river near Kandwal in Nurpur collapsed in the morning.

The railway authorities had declared the bridge unsafe and train service on the narrow-gauge track from Pathankot in Punjab to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended, they added. | READ MORE

ALSO READ | Monsoon update: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, bring much needed respite from heat

ALSO READ | J&K: Heavy rains trigger flash floods near Vaishno Devi temple, movement of devotees halted

Latest India News