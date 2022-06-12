Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Dehradun: Suspicious man detained near Indian Military Academy.

The Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday (June 12) detained a person under suspicious conditions near Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun.

The person who has been identified as Udayraj Sharma's son Jaynath Sharma. He has been detained by STF team Dehradun and Army Intelligence team after noticing him in suspicious condition near IMA Dehradun.

"The person was wearing a fake uniform of a Lieutenant rank officer of the Indian Army and was seen at the passing out parade near IMA," said STF SSP Ajay Singh.

What was found during the probe of suspicious man:

During the interrogation, it was found that , Jaynath, who was posted in the army in the past and was declared a fugitive by the army in the year 2017.

He was earlier posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and was later declared a fugitive by the Army in the year 2016 when he did not return to the job. Allegedly, he told the people living in and around his house that he is an officer under training in IMA and through this, he took bribe in the name of recruitment at the army by portraying himself as an Army officer in front of the locals where he was staying in a rented room in Dehradun.

The above fugitive has roamed in some army units over the years through his fake card, in which the Varanasi unit has been confirmed so far.

SSP said, "Because today there was an important passing out parade of IMA and there should be no interference, so the entire operation was confidential."SSP STF Ajay Singh said that no anti-national thing has come to light in the initial joint interrogation so far, the team will take further action and verification on the information received, he added.

