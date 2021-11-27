Follow us on Image Source : @ANKITKUMAR_IFS Dehradun FRI bars entry of tourists after 11 cases of COVID-19

Earlier, Dehradun DM had sent a notice to the Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy

DM had sought response for violating COVID guidelines by allowing 8 Covid positive officers

Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI) on Saturday bars entry of tourists after the detection of 11 positive cases of COVID-19 on the campus.

According to the Institute Director, Arun Singh Rawat, "FRI bars entry of tourists and local workers for a week following the detection of 11 COVID-19 cases at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy located on its campus."

Earlier on Friday, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar had sent a notice to the Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy and sought a response for violating COVID guidelines by allowing eight COVID-19 positive officers from different states into the academy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday briefed about the new 'Omicron' variant of the coronavirus, and he asked officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the "emerging new evidence".

During the meeting, the officials briefed the prime minister about the new variant of concern, ‘Omicron’, along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries, the PMO said, adding that its implications for India were also discussed.

