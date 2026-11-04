Four killed as speeding container truck overturns onto car on Dehradun-Delhi Highway, child survives

Four people were killed after a speeding container truck overturned onto an i20 car near Mohabbewala on the Dehradun-Delhi Highway in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. A six-year-old child who was travelling in the car was rescued safely.

The occupants were residents of Dehradun and were travelling from Saharanpur to the city when the crash took place. CO Ankit Kandari said the four seriously injured adults were taken to Coronation Hospital, where they were all declared dead. The deceased included the car's driver and three members of the same family.

Child rescued after crash on Dehradun-Delhi Highway

Kandari said police received a call through the 112 emergency helpline at around 3.30 pm, reporting that an i20 car had been hit by a container truck. Police teams from Patel Nagar and Clement Town, along with the fire department, reached the spot and began a rescue operation with the help of local residents.

There were five people in the car: four adults and a six-year-old child. The child was rescued safely, while the four adults were seriously injured and rushed to Coronation Hospital. All four were declared dead at the hospital.

Heavy vehicles continue to enter Dehradun at high speed

The crash has raised concerns over road safety at the entry point to Dehradun. Despite eight major accidents having already occurred at this location, heavy vehicles continue to enter the city at high speeds without restrictions, even during no-entry hours.

Mohabbewala had witnessed repeated truck crashes

The Mohabbewala stretch had witnessed a similar crash earlier this year. On February 18 this year, an uncontrolled truck overturned onto a car at Mohabbewala Chowk, causing a fire involving the vehicles. The occupants of both vehicles managed to get out before the fire spread, and no serious injuries were reported. In another incident on September 20, a cement-laden truck overturned on the Mohabbewala slope, killing a motorcyclist and injuring another person. The repeated accidents on the same stretch have kept road safety concerns alive, with heavy vehicles continuing to lose control while entering Dehradun.

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