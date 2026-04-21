Defence Ministry signs Rs 975 crore deal for TRAWL systems to boost Army’s minefield breaching capability

New Delhi:

In a major step towards strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has finalised contracts worth nearly Rs 975 crore for the procurement of TRAWL Assembly systems designed for T-72 and T-90 tanks. The agreements were signed with Bharat Earth Movers Limited and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Private Limited in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Advanced system to enhance battlefield capability

The TRAWL Assembly, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a critical system aimed at improving the Indian Army's ability to breach minefields. It is designed to create safe pathways for military vehicles in areas containing anti-tank mines, including those fitted with proximity magnetic fuses. This capability is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency and safety during combat situations.

Indigenous procurement under Buy Indian category

The project falls under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, marking a key push towards reducing dependence on imports and promoting domestic innovation. The move aligns with the government's broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to build a self-reliant defence ecosystem.

Employment boost and MSME participation

Officials highlighted that the project is likely to generate substantial employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly. It is also expected to provide a boost to the MSME sector by involving smaller industries in the manufacturing of components, thereby strengthening the overall supply chain within the country.

BEML secures Rs 590-crore order from defence ministry

In another development, State-owned Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Tuesday announced securing a new order worth Rs 590 crore for the supply of trawl assemblies to the Indian Army. In this regard, a formal contract agreement was signed between senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and BEML Ltd in the national capital on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

"In a significant boost to India's defence preparedness and indigenous manufacturing capabilities, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has awarded a Rs 590 crore contract to BEML Limited for the supply of trawl assemblies for deployment on the Indian Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks," the statement said.

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