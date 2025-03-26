Defence Ministry signs Rs 6,900 crore contracts for procurement of artillery gun systems, vehicles The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed the current deal worth 6,900 crores for the procurement of advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) and high mobility gun towing vehicles. The deal is slated to play a crucial role in bolstering the Army's firepower.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday signed contracts with Bharat Forge Ltd and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd for the procurement of advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) and high mobility gun towing vehicles, respectively. With a total cost of about Rs 6,900 crore, the current deal implies that the ministry has signed total contracts worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore for capital procurement till date in the current financial year, according to an official readout.

What is the sigificance of the current procurement deal?

The 155 mm/52 calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army, the defence ministry said.

The procurement of this gun system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the artillery regiments, enhancing operational readiness, it said. ATAGS, renowned for its exceptional lethality, will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes, the ministry added.

During the contract signing, the project director of ATAGS from DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune, who played a pivotal role in the realisation of the project, was felicitated by the defence secretary as an honour for his immense contribution.

How the deal gives boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat?

Being the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector by the Indian Army, the project will provide a boost to the Indian gun manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as a whole.

This project is slated to bolster the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by significantly contributing to employment generation and economic growth in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative.

(With agency inputs)