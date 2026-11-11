Defence Ministry seals Rs 500 crore deal for upgrade of warship INS Betwa

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 498.58 crore with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the upgrade of naval ship, INS Betwa. The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on November 11, 2026. Under the contract, INS Betwa, a Brahmaputra-class frigate of the Indian Navy, will undergo a major propulsion system transformation, involving the replacement of its existing steam-based propulsion system with a diesel-engine-based propulsion system. The refit will also include the upgradation of its combat capabilities through the installation of a modernised weapon suite, thereby enhancing the ship's operational effectiveness.

This project will further strengthen indigenous capabilities in the ship repair and maintenance ecosystem, particularly in undertaking complex propulsion system transformation and modernisation of naval platforms. The project is expected to involve more than 50 MSMEs and generate significant employment opportunities across the Indian shipbuilding and ancillary industries. This project will provide a major impetus to the Government's vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’, while reinforcing the country's indigenous naval ship repair and maintenance capabilities.

Pralay quasi-ballistic missile can strike targets up to 500 km away

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the quasi-ballistic missile Pralay off the Odisha coast on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said. The test took place at around 11.10 am from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island. The missile met all its test objectives, with data captured by instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur confirming the results. The test was part of user evaluation trials, and its success has brought the missile's induction into the military closer.

The flight-test was carried out in the presence of senior DRDO officials, representatives from industry and the Defence Forces. Data recorded by various range instruments confirmed that all the objectives had been fully achieved. With the successful trial, the induction of the Pralay missile system has become imminent, the Defence Ministry said. Pralay has been developed in India by the Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories. Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the system's Development-cum-Production-Partners, has manufactured the missile.

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India successfully flight-tests Pralay quasi-ballistic missile, can strike targets up to 500 km away