Govt inks Rs 62,370 crore deal with HAL to procure 97 LCA Tejas Mk-1A jets for Indian Air Force According to the Defence Ministry, Tejas jets to be procured under a new contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will have over 64 per cent indigenous content.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday (September 25) signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A for the Indian Air Force. The order includes 68 single-seat fighters and 29 twin-seaters, along with associated equipment, at a total cost exceeding Rs 62,370 crore (excluding taxes). The delivery of these aircraft would commence during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years.

The signing of the contract came over a month after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, green-lighted the mega procurement. It is the second such contract awarded to the state-run aerospace behemoth.

The aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64 per cent, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021. The integration of advanced indigenously developed systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators will further strengthen the Aatmanirbharta initiatives.

The project is being supported by a robust vendor base of nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components. The production is expected to generate close to 11,750 direct and indirect jobs per year for the duration of six years, giving a major boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem.

The acquisition, under the 'Buy (India-IDDM)' category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, is in line with the Government’s thrust on indigenisation. The LCA Mk1A is the most advanced variant of the indigenously designed and manufactured fighter aircraft and will serve as a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of the IAF.