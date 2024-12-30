Defence Ministry eyes enhanced submarine capabilities, seals Rs 2,867 crore deal with MDL, Naval Group France

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Indian Submarine

The Ministry of Defence on Monday said that it has signed two contracts, worth approximately Rs 2,867 crore to enhance the endurance and firepower capabilities of Indian submarines. The contracts target the construction of an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Plug for the DRDO-AIP system and its integration onboard Indian Submarines, and the integration of Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT) onboard the Kalvari-Class submarines, a press release said.

According to the press release, both the contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Monday. As per the Defence Ministry, the contract for the construction and integration of AIP Plug was inked with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. The contract is worth around Rs 1,990 crore. Additionally, the contract for integration of EHWT, being developed by DRDO, was signed with Naval Group, France at an approximate cost of Rs 877 crore.

AIP technology, a game changer

It must be noted that AIP technology is being indigenously developed by DRDO. AIP is crucial for the submarine to stay underwater for a longer period without surfacing or using a snorkel for air intake. While conventional diesel submarines can only stay underwater for 48 hours, when equipped with AIP, this period increases to up to weeks.

The project about the construction of AIP-Plug and its integration will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines and significantly contribute towards the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The contract would generate employment of nearly three lakh mandays.

EHWT on Kalvari submarine

Meanwhile, EHWT integration will be a collaborative effort by the Indian Navy, DRDO and Naval Group, France. It would greatly augment the firepower capabilities of Kalvari Class submarines of the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from agencies)