Defence ministry clears 10 capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 1.05 lakh crore As per an official statement, all these procurements will be sourced indigenously, further strengthening India's commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in defence production. The approvals cover a wide spectrum of critical defence requirements.

New Delhi:

In a significant push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals valued at approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore. As per an official statement, all these procurements will be sourced indigenously, further strengthening India's commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in defence production.

Key land and air systems cleared

The approvals cover a wide spectrum of critical defence requirements. Among the major items cleared for procurement are Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare Systems, Integrated Common Inventory Management Systems for the Tri-Services, and Surface-to-Air Missiles, the statement said. These systems are aimed at enhancing the mobility, air defence capabilities, and logistics efficiency of the Indian Armed Forces, ultimately boosting their overall operational preparedness.

Maritime security capabilities to grow

In a strong show of support for maritime security, the DAC also accorded AoNs for the acquisition of Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mounts, and Submersible Autonomous Vessels. These systems are expected to significantly mitigate the risks faced by both naval and merchant vessels in hostile or sensitive maritime zones.

To provide further impetus to indigenous design and development, AoNs were accorded under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category, the statement added.

