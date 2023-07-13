Rafale fighter aircraft, Scorpene submarines deal for Navy finalised ahead of PM Modi's France visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Acquisition Council approves the purchase of 26 Rafales and 3 Scopene submarines for the Navy

Rafale deal: Defence Ministry on Thursday approved plans to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Scorpene class conventional submarines for the Indian Navy from France. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the proposals in a meeting which was attended by Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and the three services chiefs and other senior officials.

As per the proposals, the Indian Navy will get 22 single-seated Rafale Marine aircraft along with four trainer aircraft. The Navy has been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircraft and submarines urgently as the force has been facing shortages in view of the security challenges around the country. The aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant have been operating the MiG-29s and need the Rafales for operations on both carriers.

India is likely to seek price concessions in the deal

Meanwhile, the three Scorpene class submarines would be acquired under the repeated clause by the Navy as part of Project 75 and would be built at the Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai. According to sources, India is likely to seek price concessions in the deal and would be insisting on having more 'Make-in-India' content in the plan.

It should be mentioned here that the deals, which have been accorded Acceptance of Necessity by DAC, are likely to be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France. PM Modi embarked on a two-day visit to France on Thursday morning.

(With ANI inputs)

