Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the Kimin-Potin Road in Assam's Lakhimpur 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the Kimin-Potin Road in Assam's Lakhimpur district today. The inauguration program was held at Bilgarh.

The double-lane 20 KM road constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) will facilitate the establishment of the proposed industrial belt in Arunachal Pradesh. The road will also serve as the main artery for the Lower Subansiri district from Assam.

"Last year in Galwan Valley, our soldiers displayed exemplary courage & valour in line of duty. I salute all brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for our nation," said Defence Min Rajnath Singh while inaugurating road projects constructed by BRO in Northeast.

Singh inaugurated dedicated 11 new roads to the nation, in the entire northern and eastern borders. Out of 11 roads, one has been made in Union Territory of Ladakh, one road in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and nine in Arunachal Pradesh.

Important & strategic road for Eastern border, it is said to be a game-changer and also fasten the communication & Transportation mode.

After coming to power in Assam, the BJP-led government is trying to increase connectivity in the region through major road projects that have been initiated recently.

It may be mentioned that the BRO has played a major role in the nation's prosperity since its inception by developing roads, tunnels, and other infrastructure in rural places and inaccessible terrains across the country.

