Rajnath Singh refuses to sign joint statement at SCO meet in China, stresses India's anti-terror stance Earlier speaking at the SCO meeting, Rajnath Singh conveyed strong stance against terror activities and its right to defend itself and deter such elements who indulge in cross-border terrorism, sending a firm message to Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign a joint statement at the SCO meeting in China on Thursday and stressed India's anti-terror stance after calling out cross-border terrorism in a veiled dig at Pakistan and appealing to the participating nations to bring perpetrators of such acts to justice.

Reports said signing the joint statement at the SCO meeting would have diluted India's stance against terrorism.

China is hosting the two-day SCO Defence Ministers' meeting from June 25 to 26 in the eastern city of Qingdao. The gathering brings together defence ministers and senior officials from all ten full member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and the newest member, Belarus. Held under China's 2025 chairmanship, the meeting follows the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move."

He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts on the sidelines. Key topics on the agenda include border security, regional defence cooperation, and joint efforts in counter-terrorism.