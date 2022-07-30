Follow us on Image Source : RAJNATH SINGH (TWITTER). Rajnath Singh meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (July 30) called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"A courtesy call on the President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," he tweeted along with a photo of the meeting.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 (Monday).

Earlier, PM Modi described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

The entire nation watched with pride as she took an oath, PM Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure. Murmu on Monday became India's first tribal President. PM Modi also extended best wishes to Murmu for a fruitful Presidential tenure.

The Prime Minister hailed Murmu's oath-taking speech and said she gave a message of hope and compassion. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

President Murmu in her address to the nation after being sworn in stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.

