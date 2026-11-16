'Honey trap is only one aspect': Air Chief warns of wider espionage risks to India's defence sector

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has said India's defence industry faces the risk of espionage through multiple channels, including cyber means, honey traps and insider threats. He said the issue goes beyond honey traps and requires both technical safeguards and institutional measures to protect sensitive information.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in Delhi, Dixit was asked whether India's defence industry was also susceptible to honey traps and how such threats could be handled. Responding to the question, he said honey traps were only one aspect of a broader espionage challenge, which was increasingly being carried out through cyber means and other forms of inducement.

'Honey trap is only one aspect of the overall picture'

"It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays, espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing. Honey trap is only one aspect of the overall picture. There are other things," Dixit said. He also pointed to multi-level marketing schemes and loan sharks as other channels that could be used to target individuals. He said the defence establishment was aware of these risks and was keeping a close watch on potential threats.

The Air Chief said there was a systematic effort to control such activities and prevent sensitive information from being compromised.

Air-gapped networks and insider threats

Dixit said the Indian Air Force's networks were air-gapped, meaning they were isolated from external networks to prevent cyber attacks through direct connections. However, he cautioned that insider threats remained a concern. He said the possibility of individuals within an organisation being targeted or compromised was being recognised, and measures were being taken to address it.

"We are aware of that. Some technical solutions and some institutional solutions are already in place," he said.

Advisory support for private defence sector

The Air Chief said security measures were also being implemented across public sector organisations, DRDO laboratories and parts of the private defence industry. He stressed the importance of awareness about the use of appropriate software and following security guidelines while operating networks. According to Dixit, an agency provides guidance to private sector organisations on securing their networks.

"If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe in this," he said. His remarks highlighted the need for a broader approach to counter-espionage, combining secure networks, institutional safeguards and awareness among personnel and private sector organisations working in the defence ecosystem.

(With inputs from ANI)

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