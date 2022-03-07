Defamation case for RSS remarks: Rahul Gandhi gets exemption from appearance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Granting exemption, the court of FCJM JV Palival has fixed March 22 as the next date of hearing, Rahul Gandhi's counsel, Narayan Iyer said.

A court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exemption from appearance during the day's hearing in a defamation case after his counsel said the former was busy with polls in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The court was to record the evidence of complainant Rajesh Kunte on Monday in the defamation case related to statements allegedly made by Gandhi against the RSS, before the latter's counsel Narayan Iyer sought exemption from appearance for his client.

Granting exemption, the court of FCJM JV Palival has fixed March 22 as the next date of hearing, Iyer said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader on Saturday met party leaders from Goa ahead of counting of votes for the Assembly elections on March 10 and reviewed the political situation in the coastal state.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv and called upon the Union government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.

