Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar appointed as Secretary to President of India

Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar has been named new Secretary to the President of India today (August 16). Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi will be Secretary, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the order said.

Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions as Officer on Special Duty to the President of India in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India from the date of assumption of charge. Deepti Umashankar will take over as Secretary to the President of India vice Rajesh Verma, lAS upon his superannuation on August 31.

Centre effects major secretary-level reshuffle

Senior bureaucrat Punya Salila Srivastava has been appointed as the new Health Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre. Srivastava, who is currently Special Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, will initially take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Punya Salila Srivastava will take over as the Health Secretary after incumbent Apurva Chandra superannuates on September 30. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been named as new Defence Secretary.

He will initially take over as the OSD in the Ministry before assuming the post of the Defence Secretary following the superannuation of incumbent Aramane Giridhar on October 31, 2024. Minority Affairs Secretary Katikithala Srinivas to be the next Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary.