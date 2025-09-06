'Deeply appreciate sentiments': PM Modi to Trump's 'always be friends' remark Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Donald Trump's recent comments on India-US relations, saying he "deeply appreciated and fully reciprocated the sentiments." Trump in his remarks had reaffirmed his friendship with PM Modi.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on India-US relations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi welcomed Trump’s remarks, calling it very positive and forward-looking.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” the Prime Minister wrote.

What did Donald Trump say about PM Modi and India?

Trump commented on the status of US-India ties during a press interaction. He reaffirmed his long-standing friendship with Prime Minister Modi, describing him as “a great Prime Minister” and asserting that *India-US relations remain strong.

“I’ll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister,” Trump told reporters. “I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment.” In a separate comment that appeared to clarify his unease, the US President said, "I have been disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. And I let them know that, I put a very high tariff - 50% on India.”

Nonetheless, he reiterated his personal rapport with PM Modi, referring to the Indian leader’s past visit to the White House and a joint press conference held in the Rose Garden.

“I get along very well with (Indian PM) Modi as you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden... We had a news conference…” he said. Trump downplayed the idea of any deep rift in US-India ties. “These are just moments,” he said, referring to minor disputes that can arise between allied nations.

He maintained that the strategic relationship remained intact. On trade talks with India and other nations, Trump said negotiations were ongoing and progressing well.