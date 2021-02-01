Labelled a traitor, says Deep Sidhu in new FB video amid raids in connection with Red Fort violence

Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad: Indian actor Deep Sidhu addresses farmers at Ghazipur during their Delhi Chalo protest against the Centres farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Amid raids at various places in Punjab, Punjabi actor turned activist Deep Sidhu, who is wanted in connection with the Red Fort violence on January 26, on Sunday uploaded a video on his verified Facebook account. In the video, he is seen talking in Punjabi and claiming he has not done anything wrong.

In the 15 minute long video titled 'Straight from my Soul' on his verified Facebook page, Sidhu is seen giving an emotional statement.

"... leaving my whole life behind, I came to join in the Punjabis in their protest. But nobody saw anything and I was labelled a traitor. All I did was raise a voice for your rights. Since so many months, I've been meeting everyone on roads, in tents. Now a single man is being made a traitor," he was heard saying.

In just two hours, the video was viewed 19,000 times and received 11,000 comments.

Earlier, Sidhu had said he needs some time to bring out the truth and will then join the investigation.

The 36-year-old Sidhu is in the eye of a storm for being among the protesters who put up a religious flag atop the Red Fort on Republic Day.

"Arrest warrant has been issued against me and also a lookout notice has been issued against me. First I want to give this message that I will join the investigation,” Sidhu had said in a video uploaded on Facebook.

He said he needed some time to bring out the truth.

“Because whatever has been spread, it is false information and it is misleading the public at large. Therefore, I need a couple of days to bring out the truth and then I will join the investigation,” said Sidhu.

“I am requesting the investigation agencies. I have not done anything wrong then why should I run away and why should I be scared. I am not scared.

I have done nothing wrong and that will come out,” he said.

The Delhi Police had named Sidhu in an FIR lodged in connection with the Red Fort incident.

Sidhu was present at the Red Fort when a religious flag and a farmer flag were put at the flagpole at the historic monument, triggering massive outrage.

Sidhu had been accused by farm bodies of trying to defame their agitation and termed a "traitor".

