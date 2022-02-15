Deep Sidhu, Punjabi actor and one of prime accused in Red Fort violence, dies in road accident

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Prime accused in red fort violence, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

Deep Sidhu died in a road accident near Sonipat on Tuesday, said ANI.

He is a Punjabi actor, who was one of the prime accused in the red fort violence case.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was one of the prime accused in the Republic Day Red Fort violence that took place on January 26, 2021, died in a road accident on Tuesday night, reported news agency ANI.

As per reports, he died near Sonipat in Haryana, confirmed Sonipat police.

The actor, and activist was also accused in the Red Fort violence case. He was arrested on February 9 last year in connection to the Republic Day violence case regarding which an FIR was filed against him in January 2021. However, he was granted bail on April 16.

How was Deep Sidhu related to the Red Fort violence?

The Red Fort violence had taken place in January last year, when the farmers protests were at its peak in the country. Several farmers had taken out tractor rallies. On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, and clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.

Meanwhile, Deep Sidhu was posting videos on social media. A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced by the Delhi Police for information leading to Sidhu's arrest last year.

