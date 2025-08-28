Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Haryana women to get Rs 2,100 per month, check eligibility Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said from September 25, women aged 23 years and above will get benefits of this scheme.

Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that the state government will implement 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' from September 25 under which eligible women beneficiaries will get Rs 2,100 monthly assistance, fulfilling a key poll promise of the ruling BJP.

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana from Sept 25

The Haryana Chief Minister announced the decision after a meeting of the Haryana cabinet, in which the single-agenda relating to the implementation of the scheme was approved. The Haryana cabinet took a decision to implement the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, Saini said.

"This scheme will be implemented from September 25, on the day of Deendayal Upadhyaya's (a key party ideologue) birth anniversary, " he said.

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Check eligibility

As part of the scheme, all eligible women beneficiaries will get Rs 2,100 financial assistance every month, Saini said.

From September 25, women aged 23 years and above will get benefits of this scheme. Be it married or unmarried, both categories will get benefit of the scheme, he said.

In the first phase of this scheme rollout, we have decided to include those families whose annual income is below Rs 1 lakh, Saini said.

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: 19-20 lakh women to be benefitted

"We estimate that about 19-20 lakh women will get the benefit of this scheme in the first phase," Saini said.

In the coming time, this scheme will be expanded in phases to include more income categories, the CM said.

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Who can take benefits

To take benefit of the scheme, an unmarried woman or if she is married then her husband needs to be Haryana domiciled for 15 years. There is no cap on the number of women in one family. If in any family three women are eligible then all the three will get benefit of this scheme, Saini said.

The day an unmarried beneficiary completes 45 years of age, she will automatically become eligible for the Widow and Destitute Women Financial Assistance Scheme of the government, he said.

The day the married beneficiary woman turns 60 years of age, she will automatically become eligible for the Old Age Samman Allowance Pension Scheme, he said.

Today, the cabinet decided to implement the scheme for women's social security and respect, he said, adding, "We will not only make the gazette notification of the scheme, but will also launch an app".

Through this app, eligible beneficiary women can apply for this scheme from home. The list of all eligible women will be published in all panchayats and wards, he said.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 to women as monthly assistance for the women under the Yojna if the party returned to power.

Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women under 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' in the budget for 2025-26.

With inputs from PTI