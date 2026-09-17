'Dedicated 25 years to nation's service': Shah flags off bike rally from Vadnagar on PM Modi's 76th birthday

Vadnagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led programmes being organised across the country as part of the month-long "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan". The Vadnagar to Varanasi bike rally is among the key events marking the occasion and Modi's 25 years in public service. PM Modi Turns 76 Now, Amit Shah Flags Off Vadnagar Bike Rally To Varanasi Under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off a bike rally from Vadnagar in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, to mark the latter's 76th birthday. The rally is part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', which has been launched to mark Modi's birthday and his 25 years in public service. Speaking on the occasion, Shah highlighted Modi's political journey and his years in public life. He also spoke about what he described as the Prime Minister's commitment to "benefit for all, appeasement for none".

Shah said it was his good fortune to visit Vadnagar, the Prime Minister's birthplace, on his birthday. He said he offered prayers at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple for Modi's long and healthy life. "A journey is set to commence from here shortly. As part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', this journey will travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi," Shah said.

According to Shah, a total of 600 bikers, with 300 starting from Vadnagar and another 300 from Varanasi, will traverse seven states and pass through numerous villages. The journey is aimed at spreading the message of Modi's 25 years of public service. The twin Vadnagar-Varanasi and Varanasi-Vadnagar bike yatras are being organised from September 17 and are scheduled to culminate on October 7, marking 25 years since Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister.

Shah highlights Modi's 25 years in public life

Shah said that since Independence, no other politician had served continuously as both a state leader and the national leader for 25 years. "To realise the vision we hold for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, we need countless young people who will steer their lives along the path shown by PM Narendra Modi for the next three generations, successfully upholding the mantra of 'India First'," Shah said. He further claimed that Modi had dedicated himself to the service of the nation continuously for 25 years and had not taken a single day off. "Not a single day has passed without him working continuously for 16 to 18 hours," Shah said.

Shah lists welfare initiatives under Modi govt

Shah also highlighted various welfare measures implemented during Modi's tenure. He said Modi had helped lift 25 crore people out of poverty during this period. According to Shah, the government had provided housing, electricity, tap water connections, five kg of free foodgrains per person every month, medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, toilets and gas cylinders to 80 crore people.

'India First' and Viksit Bharat vision

The Union Home Minister also said that Modi had addressed what he described as ambiguity surrounding India's national security policy and had worked towards tackling irregularities, scams and corruption through good governance and a clean administration. "For the first time, a Prime Minister, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, referred to himself as the 'Pradhan Sevak'," Shah said, adding that this reflected what he described as the true spirit of the Constitution. It is to be noted here that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is being held from September 17 to October 17, with service, public outreach and welfare programmes planned across the country.

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