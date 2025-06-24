Decoded: What are the new social media rules for Indians applying for US visa This step is part of the Donald Trump administration’s broader effort to strengthen security and maintain the integrity of the visa application process.

New Delhi:

Days after the US State Department resumed processing student visa applications, the US Embassy in India issued a directive on Monday asking all student visa applicants to make their social media profiles public for background checks.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated that all individuals applying for F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas must now ensure their social media accounts are publicly accessible. This move is part of efforts under the Donald Trump administration to “enhance security and ensure the integrity” of the visa process.

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to the public to facilitate the vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law,” the Embassy wrote.

Officials to screen activity on multiple social media platforms

The vetting process will involve a thorough review of applicants’ online activities across platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, TikTok, and others. American officials will assess the content to evaluate the applicant’s eligibility to study in the US.

The F category visa applies to students enrolled in academic institutions such as universities and colleges. The M visa is for vocational or technical education, while the J visa covers cultural and educational exchange participants.

Resumption of visa processing after suspension

This directive comes shortly after the State Department resumed student visa processing following a temporary global suspension. Previously, the Trump administration had paused new student and exchange visa interviews at US consulates around the world.

Stricter US immigration checks

US officials have claimed that the previous administration under President Joe Biden allowed migrants to be “loosely vetted,” with the system allegedly vulnerable to fraud. In response, the Trump administration has moved to intensify checks, especially on immigrants’ online presence.

Officials have said that visa officers will now screen social media accounts for content that could be flagged as anti-US government or critical of American institutions, culture, or founding principles.

Social media data key to national security, says US

The US has stated that using social media data is critical to its efforts to “bolster national security.” The Embassy noted that since 2019, visa applicants have been required to provide their social media identifiers on application forms.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security,” the Embassy added.

With this new directive, the Trump administration's broader push to tighten immigration controls—especially concerning international students—is now gaining further traction through expanded digital surveillance.