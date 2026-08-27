Debt-ridden Himachal Pradesh to bring back lottery after 27 years: How the new system will work?

Shimla:

As it deals with a financial crisis, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reintroduce lotteries in the state after over two decades, aiming to generate Rs 50 crore in annual revenue. For this purpose, the government has also issued an e-tender to appoint a sole selling agent responsible for the sale of paper and online tickets.

According to the proposed plan, lottery tickets would be made available through authorised offline stores and online platforms.

The online bidding submission process will begin on September 3, and the documents can be submitted till September 14. On September 15, the technical bid will begin, while the date for opening the financial bids will be decided later. The government will also issue a letter of award to the selected agent within 30 days of the start of the financial bidding.

Once all the formalities are completed, the lottery operations will begin. The government is eyeing to start this from Diwali.

To generate Rs 50 crore annually

The Himachal Pradesh government is reeling under a debt of Rs 1 lakh crore. Thus, it is looking for newer ways to generate income. It believes that this lottery scheme would help it generate Rs 50 crore annually.

It has said that states such as Punjab and Kerala are generating huge revenue through such schemes. It has said that Punjab generated Rs 235 crore and Kerala made Rs 13,582 crore through lotteries in the last financial year.

How would this system work?

As per the proposed plan, the selected sole selling agent would pay the government an annual licence fee of Rs 10 crore. The fee will increase by 5 per cent every year. In addition, the agency will also have to pay a minimum guaranteed amount of Rs 6 crore annually and bid for at least a 2 per cent share of the total lottery turnover as revenue sharing.

The selected agency would also have to provide the government a security of Rs 30 crore through a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) from a designated bank or an irrevocable bank guarantee. The firms that would participate in the bidding process would also need to provide an EMD of Rs 2 crore and a tender fee of Rs 5 lakh to the government.

12 lottery draws each day

A maximum of 12 lottery draws can be held under the proposed plan, which also states that no draws would take place on Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. The government is also planning to hold three major lottery draws throughout the year, including on Diwali, New Year and other important festivals.

BJP MP demands withdrawal of lottery tender

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur has said that the government must immediately withdraw the lottery tender, recounting that a ban was imposed on lottery in 1999 because of its 'devasting impact' on employees, pensioners, labourers and youth.

"Successive governments led by Dhumal, Singh and Jai Ram Thakur stuck to the prohibition despite fiscal pressures, making it a consensus based on the lived experience of the people of the state," he said in a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, cautioning against the proposed plan.

With inputs from Kapil Thakur

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