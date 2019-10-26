Debris dumped at Karkardooma land by anti-social elements: DDA after Gahlot's warning

Image Source : DDA DDA said it is a land-owning agency and has made a request to CPCB in this connection.

The DDA on Friday said debris being dumped at a 10-acre land owned by it near the Karkardooma metro station was done by "anti-social elements" and they should be prosecuted.

The urban body's statement comes a day after Delhi's Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to initiate prosecution against DDA's vice-chairman if it failed to remove construction and demolition waste from the land by October 25.

The minister had conducted an inspection of the site, located opposite G D Goenka Public School, on Thursday afternoon and expressed shock at the situation.

"However, DDA is spending amount from its own resources to clear the debris

dumped by anti-social elements, to safeguard the environment and will continue to make efforts to keep vacant land clear of debris," it said.

