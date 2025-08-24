Death count in Hoshiarpur LPG tanker explosion rises to 7, 15 injured The LPG tanker was making a turn towards the Ram Nagar Dheha link road when it collided with the pickup vehicle, triggering the deadly explosion.

New Delhi:

A devastating explosion involving an LPG tanker and a pickup vehicle on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road late Saturday night has claimed the lives of seven people and left 15 others with burn injuries. The seven confirmed dead include Sukhjeet Singh (driver), Balwant Rai, Dharmender Verma, Manjit Singh, Vijay, Jaswinder Kaur, and Aradhna Verma. Among the injured, 28-year-old Dharmender Verma succumbed to his injuries while being transferred to the Government Medical College in Amritsar. Civil Surgeon Dr. Pawan Kumar confirmed that Verma, who suffered severe burns, passed away en route to the medical facility.

The injured victims range in age, with many suffering extensive burns. Some have been discharged from the hospital, while others remain under treatment. The full list of the injured includes Balwant Singh (55), Harbans Lal (60), Amarjeet Kaur (50), Sukhjeet Kaur, Jyoti, Suman, Gurmukh Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Kusuma, Bhagwan Das, Lally Verma, Sita, Ajay, Sanjay, Raghav, and Pooja.

Government provides financial aid

In response to the tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences, calling the incident deeply unfortunate. The CM directed officials to provide immediate and free medical treatment to the injured. He also announced a financial aid package of Rs 2 lakh for each of the families of the deceased, promising continued support for the affected families.

“The state stands firmly with the grieving families, and all possible help will be extended to them in this hour of grief,” said CM Mann.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria also expressed his sorrow, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. "My deepest sympathies go out to those who have lost their loved ones in this devastating mishap," Kataria said.

Opposition demand justice

Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, along with MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, demanded a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion. Warring also called for Rs 1 crore in relief for the families of the deceased and full compensation for the damages caused to homes and businesses in the vicinity of the explosion.

Eyewitness account

Gurmukh Singh (56), a local resident of Mandiala, recalled the terrifying incident. “I was taking a bath when I heard a blast. Suddenly, flames surrounded us. My wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law sustained burn injuries. Somehow, I managed to save my grandson by wrapping him in a blanket,” Singh said. According to the police, the LPG tanker was making a turn towards the Ram Nagar Dheha link road when it collided with the pickup vehicle, triggering the deadly explosion. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash and the blast that followed.