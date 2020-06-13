Image Source : PTI Dead coronavirus patient's wallet, phone stolen in Indore hospital (Representational image)

In a tragic incident, the wallet and phone of a man who died due to coronavirus were stolen in an Indore Hospital. Harish Gaur (36) was admitted to the MTH hospital under MGM Medical College last month. But he died three days later and was found to be coronavirus positive. Gaur's brother-in-law Manish Gaur alleged that the deceased's wallet and mobile phone were missing when he reached the hospital to claim the body.

The hospital staff handed over the body and said they would return the items later. But more than a month has passed and till now the stolen items have not been found.

V.D. Tripathi, station in-charge of Sental Kotwali, told IANS the family has lodged a complaint and the police is investigating.

(With inputs from IANS)

