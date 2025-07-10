Days after Gopal Khemka murder, another businessman shot dead in Bihar Ramakant Yadav was taking a walk in the garden outside his house in Dhana village, under the Ranitalab police station, 50 kilometres from Patna, when unknown gunmen opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

Patna:

Just days after business tycoon Gopal Khemka's murder shocked Bihar, another trader was shot dead in the state on Thursday by unidentified gunmen. The deceased has been identified as Ramakant Yadav, a sand trader. He was taking a walk in the garden outside his house in Dhana village, under the Ranitalab police station area of Paliganj subdivision near Patna when the incident took place.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene and rushed to the body to a hospital. A search is on for the attackers.

Preliminary reports cited that Yadav was walking in his garden in the evening when some criminals suddenly approached and opened fire on him. He was hit by a bullet and collapsed on the ground. The assailants fled the scene immediately.

His family rushed him to a private hospital in Bihta in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. Ramakant Yadav had reportedly been involved in the sand trade for several years, although the motive behind the murder is still unclear. Speaking to the media, the deceased's nephew and village head Rahul Kumar stated that fifteen years ago, his own father, Umakant Yadav, was also shot dead.

Regarding the incident, Station House Officer Pramod Kumar said that the police received information from the villagers that Ramakant Yadav had been shot in Dhana village. His family had taken him to the hospital, where it was later confirmed that he had died. The police are currently investigating the matter, and a team has been deployed to track down and apprehend the absconding criminals.