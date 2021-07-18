Day before Monsoon Session of Parliament, Om Birla to convene all party meeting today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Om Birla to convene all party meeting today

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will convene an all-party meet today, a day ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament begins. The meeting will focus on matters pertaining to the upcoming monsoon session which is slated to commence on July 19. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that the meeting will take place at 11 am. Such meetings are customary before every session of the Parliament to ensure its smooth proceedings.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to start from July 19, will be the first session after the second wave of COVID-19, which was far worse than the first. The Monsoon session is set to be stormy with the opposition chalking out strategy to corner the government over several issues such as rising petrol and diesel prices, alleged corruption in Rafale deal, Covid situation and others.

On Monday, Birla had said that all Covid-related protocols will be followed during the Monsoon Session. He said those who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus will be requested to undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the parliament premises during the session. Birla said that 323 MPs have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 23 have not been able to take their first jab due to some medical reasons.

As per reports, BJP's Parliamentary Party Executive meeting will also take place today. Besides, NDA floor leaders will hold a separate meeting on the same day.

Around 17 bills are listed for introduction in Lok Sabha, including and five bills for consideration and passage, and a similar number of bills are expected to be introduced in Rajya Sabha as well.

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed as the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha. The position was vacant ever since Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed as the governor of Karnataka.

The monsoon session that begins tomorrow will go on till August 13 and will be conducted with adherence to all COVID protocols.

Besides, the Delhi Assembly two-day Monsoon session will begin from July 29. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. The five-day monsoon session of the Bihar assembly will commence from July 26.

Also Read: Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from July 19

Latest India News