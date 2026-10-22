Day after release, CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka summoned by Delhi Police Crime Branch

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been issued summons to appear before the Crime Brach of Delhi Police on Thursday, said officials. Along with this, CJP's national organisation in charge Ajinkya Shinde has also been asked to appear before the cops.

They have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch's office at Rajouri Garden.

The Crime Branch is investigating allegations of breaching a government order under Section 188 and entering someone else's property while the CJP leaders were heading towards the Jantar Mantar which has been de-notified as a protest site.

The summons were issued around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, hours after the two were released by a special executive magistrate (SEM), but only after the CJP leaders gave a written undertaking that they would maintain peace and abide by the law. The two were also directed to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the enquiry.

"Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court," the SEM observed, while passing the order.

Das and Ranka were detained while they attempted to enter the Jantar Mantar earlier this month. They were sent to five-day judicial custody till October 19, which was extended till October 21 later. The duo had moved to the Delhi High Court and a hearing was done on Wednesday, but the court pulled up Das and Ranka, and underlined that the two are not Gen Zs.

"You are a person who has actually broken a bond... Your remedy actually lies in revision. There is a difference between maintainability and entertainability. Maintainable it is. I do not see the difference between 2 kilometers there and 2 kilometers there (the jurisdictional court). If it is a revisable order why come in Article 226?" the high court observed.

Following the court's observations, Das and Ranka withdrew their plea, and later, they were provided bail by the SEM. The CJP welcomed their release, with founder Abhijeet Dipke calling them "much, much bigger leaders" than himself.

"Saurav and Ashu are not just better but much, much bigger leaders than me. Happy to follow your orders, my leaders. Jaan hazir hai," Dipke said in a post on X. "Lekin iske baad mere bina garden mein koi akela nahi ghumega!!! (After this, don't go walking in the garden without me)."

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