Day after Madvi Hidma's elimination, seven Naxals killed in fresh Andhra Pradesh encounter Police said three women Maoists were among the dead even as the identification process is going on and one person was identified as Meturi Jokha Rao alias Shankar.

Amaravati:

Day after top Naxal leader Madvi Hidma eliminated, seven Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire at Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. "In continuation with Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have died until now, according to information received from the field," AP Intelligence ADG Mahesh Chandra Laddha said in a press conference.

He further said three women Maoists were among the dead even as the identification process is going on. One person was identified as Meturi Jokha Rao alias Shankar, he said.

Shankar, a native of Srikakulam, was in-charge (ACM) for Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) and specialised in technical things, arms manufacturing, communication, the official said based on preliminary information.

On Tuesday, top Naxal commander Madvi Hidma, who masterminded several attacks over the last two decades, was killed in an encounter in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a breakthrough the Chhattisgarh Police described as the "last nail in the coffin" of insurgency.

Security forces gunned down Hidma (51), his wife Madkam Raje, and four other Naxalites in the Maredumilli forest in Alluri Sitaramaraju district of the neighbouring state this morning, a senior police officer in Bastar confirmed.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the killing of Hidma, along with five other Naxalites, in a joint operation by security forces along the Chhattisgarh-Andhra Pradesh border marks a "decisive achievement" in the fight against Left Wing Extremism.

"It is a historic and decisive day for the security forces on the anti-Naxal front.

Hidma's death marks one of the most decisive breakthroughs in the history of anti-Naxal operations, not only for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, but for the entire nation," Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj Pattilingam said.

Over the decades, he orchestrated numerous brutal attacks, including the 2013 Jhiram Valley attack, targeted killings, and large-scale ambushes, posing a persistent threat to peace and stability across the Dandakaranya region, he said.

Hidma ignored the repeated appeals by the government, police, and even his family members to shun violence and join the mainstream. This should serve as a lesson for the few remaining Maoist cadres and their depleted leadership to accept reality and join the mainstream to live a peaceful and meaningful life, he added.

